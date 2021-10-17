Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

2nd ‘Richard Headrick Memorial Ride’ raises funds for addiction program

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:49 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 200 bikers gathered Saturday at Hellfighters USA Motorcycle Shop for an annual benefit ride.

The second “Richard Headrick Memorial Ride” was a fundraiser for the Mission at the Cross addiction treatment program.

The ride is named in honor of Richard Headrick, the late Laurel businessman who founded Mission at the Cross and the motorcycle shop.

“(Mission at the Cross is) a 12-onth program for men in recovery,” said Jennifer Prince, coordinator for the event. “We’re helping them battle addiction and it’s a ministry that’s free of charge, so we try to raise money any way we can, which is all year long.”

Headrick died in October 2020.

“(The ride) was amazing,” said Prince, “We had a big turnout, great ride, it’s a perfect day for it, the weather turned out great and we’re raising funds for Mission at the Cross.”

This was the eighth year for the ride.

It was previously known as the “Freedom Ride.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Several arrested after fight in Laurel Walmart; police confirm no shooting
Skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning about half-mile from where Leslie Ann Smith's...
Skeletal remains found near site of missing woman’s vehicle
Steven Edwards has been located and is safe.
Hattiesburg man found safe
MDHS says students who were not eligible for free or reduced-price lunch through NSLP are not...
MDHS: P-EBT cards sent to ineligible students in several school districts
L to R: Sam Brock and Austin McNease
Petal drive-by shooting suspects make initial appearance

Latest News

The Panthers hosted their first Marching Band Invitational as 12 other bands came to perform
Petal High School hosts its first Marching Band Invitational at Panther Field
Marching bands marched
Marching bands marched
Richard Headrick remembered
Richard Headrick remembered
The Moselle Elementary School homecoming parade begins Saturday.
State Sen. McDaniel serves as grand marshal for Moselle Homecoming Parade