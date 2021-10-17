2nd ‘Richard Headrick Memorial Ride’ raises funds for addiction program

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 200 bikers gathered Saturday at Hellfighters USA Motorcycle Shop for an annual benefit ride.

The second “Richard Headrick Memorial Ride” was a fundraiser for the Mission at the Cross addiction treatment program.

The ride is named in honor of Richard Headrick, the late Laurel businessman who founded Mission at the Cross and the motorcycle shop.

“(Mission at the Cross is) a 12-onth program for men in recovery,” said Jennifer Prince, coordinator for the event. “We’re helping them battle addiction and it’s a ministry that’s free of charge, so we try to raise money any way we can, which is all year long.”

Headrick died in October 2020.

“(The ride) was amazing,” said Prince, “We had a big turnout, great ride, it’s a perfect day for it, the weather turned out great and we’re raising funds for Mission at the Cross.”

This was the eighth year for the ride.

It was previously known as the “Freedom Ride.”

