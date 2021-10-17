Win Stuff
11th PDI Reunion celebrates hamburger, hot rods

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people gathered in Laurel Saturday night to celebrate hamburgers and hot rods.

It was all part of the 11th annual PDI (Phillips Drive-in) Reunion.

It celebrates the iconic Laurel restaurant on Magnolia Street, which opened in 1948.

“We see people once a year, and we see them right here at PDI, sort of like the fair,” said Ken Keyes, co-sponsor of the reunion. “They all share the love of hot rods, cars and music and that’s what it’s all about.”

The event features live music and a car show.

This year, the Magnolia Cruisers took part in the event.

That organization was raising funds for Make-a-Wish Mississippi.

“Hopefully, we’ll sponsor two children out of this event, we’re really close,” said Danny Shows, president of Magnolia Cruisers. “It takes about $7,500 per child, so we’re not far from it.”

Among the people attending the event was Wanda Busby, a Laurel resident who enjoyed the live music.

“I think it brings us together and you see people from all walks of life,” she said.

The first PDI Reunion was held in 2011.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

