USM football still looking for 1st FBS victory

University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall will lead his Golden Eagles against...
University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall will lead his Golden Eagles against the University of Alabama-Birmingham Saturday afternoon.(WDAM | WDAM Sports)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After the first six games of the 2021 football season, the University of Southern Mississippi still is seeking its first victory over a Football Bowl Subdivision foe.

The Golden Eagles get another shot at rectifying the situation when they welcome the University of Alabama-Birmingham at 2:30 p.m. Saturday to M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The task facing the Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-2 Conference USA) is formidable. The Blazers (4-2, 2-0), who sit in a three-way tie atop C-USA’s West Division, have won seven of the past nine games with USM.

Red-shirt freshman quarterback Jake Lange will make his second career start Saturday for the Golden Eagles.

