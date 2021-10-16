USM football still looking for 1st FBS victory

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After the first six games of the 2021 football season, the University of Southern Mississippi still is seeking its first victory over a Football Bowl Subdivision foe.

The Golden Eagles get another shot at rectifying the situation when they welcome the University of Alabama-Birmingham at 2:30 p.m. Saturday to M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The task facing the Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-2 Conference USA) is formidable. The Blazers (4-2, 2-0), who sit in a three-way tie atop C-USA’s West Division, have won seven of the past nine games with USM.

Red-shirt freshman quarterback Jake Lange will make his second career start Saturday for the Golden Eagles.

