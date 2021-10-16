UAB shuts out Southern Miss, 34-0

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The University of Alabama-Birmingham used a big second quarter to paste a 34-0 Conference USA loss on the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday afternoon at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The Blazers (5-2, 3-0) scored four touchdowns in the second period, including two in a span of five plays, and the Golden Eagles suffered their first shutout since 2014 against Mississippi State University.

USM (1-6, 0-3) still has not defeated a Football Bowl Subdivision foe this season and extended its losing streak to four games.

“They were things that we could have done better,” USM coach Will Hall said in his postgame show. “But they’re just a better program than we are right now.

“We got beat by a better football (Saturday).”

USM suffered horribly on offense Saturday, held to a season-low 109 yards total offense.

The offense managed just 32 yards passing, with Jake Lange and backup Tee Webb combining for six completions and 32 passing yards.

On the flip side, the Blazers rolled up 392 yards total offense. DeWayne McBride led the ground game with 136 yards on 16 carries, including a 31-yard touchdown run.

Quarterback Dylan Hopkins had a modest game statistically, completing 8-of-13 passes for 147 yards and 13 yards rushing on two carries.

But he tossed a 34-yard touchdown pass to tight end Gerrit Prince on fourth-and-2 on the first play of the second quarter.

After USM went three-and-out, UAB safety Grayson Cash blocked the Golden Eagles’ punt and then recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.

The two scores in five snaps took the Blazers from a 3-0 lead after one quarter to a 17-0 edge.

McBride’s run and a touchdown run by Hopkins later in the second quarter left UAB up 31-0 at halftime.

The only score of the second half was a 52-yard field goal by the Blazers.

USM will have an open week before taking on Middle Tennessee State University on Oct. 30.

