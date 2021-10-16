HFD graduates four new fire recruits

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday morning, the Hattiesburg Fire Department graduated four new fire recruits.

Jay Bankston, Kenneth Bellamy, Natalya Dekleva and Daniel McKellar are the newly graduated firefighters.

One of them stood out among the rest because of his physical skills.

“I’ve always liked physical fitness, and I’ve always liked being able to help people, and that seemed to combine the two together so I can keep doing what I was passionate about, which was physical fitness,” said Daniel Mckellar.

According to Chief Sherrocko Stewart, there is a large physical aspect that goes into training.

“It’s a physical thing that they all (have) to do like the entrance exam. Run a mile and a half. Do pushups, sit-ups and things like that,” said Stewart.

Mckellar’s passion for physical fitness helped him beat several records during his training process at the academy.

“I had 711 Pushups, I had 511 Sit-ups, and I had 33 Pull-Ups,” said Mckellar.

Chief Sherrocko Stewart says physical health isn’t the only part of becoming a firefighter.

“Really, the thing that we needed, you’d have to have the desire to really want to be a firefighter,” said Stewart.

Mckellar is confident that he has both the physical and drive to do this job.

“I love it, I’m very thankful to be in this department. Every day, I look forward to going ... to work, so I can’t say that about any job before this,” said Mckellar.

The chief said they’ll begin recruiting for the new class of recruits next year.

While they wait for next year, the chief says they are accepting lateral applications from anybody who is already a certified firefighter.

