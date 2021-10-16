Win Stuff
Jones County sheriff searching for runaway teenager

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is searching for runaway teenager, Caydan Jerningan, who left a residence on Springhill Road on Friday afternoon.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a runaway, 15-year-old Caydan Jernigan.

Jernigan stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel-colored eyes.

Jernigan was seen last wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black pants and black shoes at the time he ran away Friday afternoon from a residence on Springhill Road in the Calhoun community.

Anyone with any information about Jernigan is asked JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

