Jones County sheriff searching for runaway teenager

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a runaway, 15-year-old Caydan Jernigan.

Jernigan stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel-colored eyes.

Jernigan was seen last wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black pants and black shoes at the time he ran away Friday afternoon from a residence on Springhill Road in the Calhoun community.

Anyone with any information about Jernigan is asked JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.