Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Jasper County offers free ACT prep class

Jasper County Community Center is hosting a free ACT prep class.
By Mia Monet
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Attention to parents of all high school juniors and seniors living in Jasper County. There is an ACT prep class happening this weekend.

The class will be on Saturday morning at the Jasper County Community Center from 8:30 a.m. till noon. There is a 30 student limit, and you must go to the community center’s Facebook page to register.

The class instructor Keyshawn Kennedy said the students should come ready to learn.

“I go over all four sections of the ACT, in order that it’s given on the test: English, Math, Reading (and) Science. I go over the different question types and how the questions can be asked. But my biggest thing is strategy; going over what strategy to use in each section,” said Kennedy.

The session is open to all students in Jasper County. If you live in another county, contact Kennedy directly at 601-670-0101

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Bethley, 26, of Hattiesburg, surrendered to authorities just before 11 a.m. without...
HPD: Domestic incident suspect charged with multiple felonies
Byron Smith was charged Wednesday with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a...
Hattiesburg man facing 2 additional felony charges
Steven Edwards has been located and is safe.
Hattiesburg man found safe
Emergency crews responded to the scene of an accident on Midway Church Road around 9 p.m....
One-vehicle accident reported off U.S. 98 in Lamar County
MDHS says students who were not eligible for free or reduced-price lunch through NSLP are not...
MDHS: P-EBT cards sent to ineligible students in several school districts

Latest News

All four new fire recruits graduate from the academy.
HFD graduates four new fire recruits
Hattiesburg's Saenger Theater is hosting several Halloween-themed events in 2021.
Saenger Theater hosting Halloween-themed events
University of Southern Mississippi Will Hall roam the sidelines Saturday when the University of...
USM’s Hall: ‘Everything’s going good ... except for one thing’
Petal is one of a few districts caught in the P-EBT mix up.
Petal parents share their confusion about P-EBT card mix-up