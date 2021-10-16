Jasper County offers free ACT prep class

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Attention to parents of all high school juniors and seniors living in Jasper County. There is an ACT prep class happening this weekend.

The class will be on Saturday morning at the Jasper County Community Center from 8:30 a.m. till noon. There is a 30 student limit, and you must go to the community center’s Facebook page to register.

The class instructor Keyshawn Kennedy said the students should come ready to learn.

“I go over all four sections of the ACT, in order that it’s given on the test: English, Math, Reading (and) Science. I go over the different question types and how the questions can be asked. But my biggest thing is strategy; going over what strategy to use in each section,” said Kennedy.

The session is open to all students in Jasper County. If you live in another county, contact Kennedy directly at 601-670-0101

