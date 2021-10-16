Gametime! - Week 8

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region play ramped up Friday night in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores from week 8 of the high school football season:

Taylorsville (26) Lumberton (6)

Petal (44) Northwest Rankin (34)

Oak Grove (54) Terry (28)

PCS (27) Parklane Academy (13)

Sacred Heart (28) East Rankin (6)

Wayne County (22) Natchez (14)

West Jones (35) Florence (0)

Columbia (30) Purvis (6)

Stringer (50) North Forrest (48) – OT

Bogue Chitto (13) East Marion (12) – OT

Brookhaven (32) Hattiesburg (14)

Richton (22) Resurrection Catholic (17)

West Marion (20) Perry Central (18)

Jefferson Davis County (40) St. Patrick (0)

Lawrence County (31) Sumrall (28)

Columbia Academy (36) Wayne Academy (9)

St. Stanislaus (25) Seminary (18)

Newton County (28) Northeast Jones (21)

Richland (35) Collins (0)

Raleigh (28) Magee (13)

Tylertown (56) Wilkinson County (0)

George County (41) Pearl River Central (7)

Picayune (56) West Harrison (13)

Moss Point (30) Greene County (13)

Amite School (28) Sylva-Bay Academy (19)

