Gametime! - Week 8
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:08 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region play ramped up Friday night in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores from week 8 of the high school football season:
- Taylorsville (26) Lumberton (6)
- Petal (44) Northwest Rankin (34)
- Oak Grove (54) Terry (28)
- PCS (27) Parklane Academy (13)
- Sacred Heart (28) East Rankin (6)
- Wayne County (22) Natchez (14)
- West Jones (35) Florence (0)
- Columbia (30) Purvis (6)
- Stringer (50) North Forrest (48) – OT
- Bogue Chitto (13) East Marion (12) – OT
- Brookhaven (32) Hattiesburg (14)
- Richton (22) Resurrection Catholic (17)
- West Marion (20) Perry Central (18)
- Jefferson Davis County (40) St. Patrick (0)
- Lawrence County (31) Sumrall (28)
- Columbia Academy (36) Wayne Academy (9)
- St. Stanislaus (25) Seminary (18)
- Newton County (28) Northeast Jones (21)
- Richland (35) Collins (0)
- Raleigh (28) Magee (13)
- Tylertown (56) Wilkinson County (0)
- George County (41) Pearl River Central (7)
- Picayune (56) West Harrison (13)
- Moss Point (30) Greene County (13)
- Amite School (28) Sylva-Bay Academy (19)
