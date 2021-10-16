Win Stuff
Gametime! - Week 8

By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:08 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region play ramped up Friday night in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at all the scores from week 8 of the high school football season:

  • Taylorsville (26) Lumberton (6)
  • Petal (44) Northwest Rankin (34)
  • Oak Grove (54) Terry (28)
  • PCS (27) Parklane Academy (13)
  • Sacred Heart (28) East Rankin (6)
  • Wayne County (22) Natchez (14)
  • West Jones (35) Florence (0)
  • Columbia (30) Purvis (6)
  • Stringer (50) North Forrest (48) – OT
  • Bogue Chitto (13) East Marion (12) – OT
  • Brookhaven (32) Hattiesburg (14)
  • Richton (22) Resurrection Catholic (17)
  • West Marion (20) Perry Central (18)
  • Jefferson Davis County (40) St. Patrick (0)
  • Lawrence County (31) Sumrall (28)
  • Columbia Academy (36) Wayne Academy (9)
  • St. Stanislaus (25) Seminary (18)
  • Newton County (28) Northeast Jones (21)
  • Richland (35) Collins (0)
  • Raleigh (28) Magee (13)
  • Tylertown (56) Wilkinson County (0)
  • George County (41) Pearl River Central (7)
  • Picayune (56) West Harrison (13)
  • Moss Point (30) Greene County (13)
  • Amite School (28) Sylva-Bay Academy (19)

