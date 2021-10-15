Win Stuff
Wayne Farms to sell Laurel complex to Amick Farms

Wayne Farms LLC announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its Laurel Fresh Processing Complex to Amick Farms.(Source: WAFF)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKWOOD, Ga. (WDAM) - Wayne Farms’ Laurel Fresh Processing Complex will soon be under new ownership.

On Thursday, Wayne Farms LLC announced it has reached an agreement to sell its Laurel complex to Amick Farms, which is a subsidiary of OSI Group and a leading U.S. producer of fresh and processed poultry products.

According to the press release, Amick has agreed to acquire the complex immediately including live production, hatchery, feed mill, manufacturing and production facilities located in Laurel.

The transaction is expected to close on Sunday, Oct. 17. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Amick Farms currently operates two other facilities in South Carolina and Maryland and employs around 3,000 people.

“We are excited to welcome the team members and growers in Laurel and surrounding communities to our family,” said Ben Harrison, president of Amick Farms. “Growing our business is an ongoing goal of ours, and this transaction was the perfect opportunity to grow our Amick team.”

Harrison said the acquisition gives the company the opportunity and resources to grow its customer base and develop new customer partners to provide more quality products and continue customer service excellence.

“We’ve had a very long and positive relationship with the Laurel community, and we’re glad we’ve been able to reach an agreement with a solid operator like Amick Farms who will continue that community partnership, said Clint Rivers, president and CEO of Wayne Farms LLC. “While the decision to sell the Laurel facility was not easy for Wayne Farms, this is an important step in completing our proposed transaction with Sanderson Farms. We are thankful for Amick Farms’ commitment to the Laurel workers and the community, and we’re grateful to know that the plant will continue to operate and thrive under their ownership.”

