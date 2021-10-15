Win Stuff
Warm and Humid today. Much Cooler Tomorrow.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
We’re starting off your morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy for most of your day. Today will be the last warm afternoon with highs topping out into the upper 80s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s for those Friday Night Football Games this evening. The big Fall Cold front will move in tonight, bring with it a chance of a few showers during the overnight hours. Lows overnight will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday will start off with a few morning clouds, but skies will turn sunny during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs only reaching the low 70s. Winds will be breezy at times with north winds between 10-20 mph.

Sunday will start off chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s, so you’ll need a jacket as you head to church. Skies will be sunny with highs warming up into the low 70s for Sunday afternoon.

Monday morning will be chilly as lows fall into the upper 40s. Skies will be sunny with highs warming up into the low 70s during the afternoon.

Skies will be mostly sunny for Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

