Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Vaccination Equity Initiative to host first vaccine event Saturday

VEI’s headquarters at Main Street Books will be open on Wednesday through Saturday, from 10...
VEI’s headquarters at Main Street Books will be open on Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.(Source: WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A group that works to increase vaccination rates and provide information about COVID-19 is hosting its first vaccine event in Hattiesburg on Saturday.

Vaccination Equity Initiative Mississippi will host a vaccine clinic at Town Square Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s part of VEI’s campaign called Pine Belt: This is Our Shot.

The organization is also officially opening its headquarters Saturday at Main Street Books.

VEI Mississippi is also planning three other vaccination events before the end of the year. One will be held Oct. 23 at the Downtown Fam Jam in Petal. Another will be held at the Purvis Street Festival on Nov. 13, and one other is scheduled at Town Square Park on Dec. 11.

Medical staff from Conx Care will administer vaccines and conduct COVID-19 rapid testing.

VEI’s headquarters at Main Street Books will be open on Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Bethley, 26, of Hattiesburg, surrendered to authorities just before 11 a.m. without...
HPD: Domestic incident suspect charged with multiple felonies
Byron Smith was charged Wednesday with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a...
Hattiesburg man facing 2 additional felony charges
Steven Edwards has been located and is safe.
Hattiesburg man found safe
Emergency crews responded to the scene of an accident on Midway Church Road around 9 p.m....
One-vehicle accident reported off U.S. 98 in Lamar County
FILE - In this May 4, 2020, file photo, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White speaks during a...
Auditor: Favre repaid $500,000, but never made additional payments as promised

Latest News

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 497,790...
MSDH: 411 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported in Miss. on Friday
Organizers say events like this are important because they offer residents vital skills and an...
LHA hosts free CPR training event at Windsor Court office
Fentanyl overdoses are increasing nationwide.
Dangerous Dose: Fentanyl overdoses have drug users playing ‘Russian Roulette’
The blood drives will last from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Powers, Moselle volunteer fire departments host blood drives