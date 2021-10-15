Vaccination Equity Initiative to host first vaccine event Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A group that works to increase vaccination rates and provide information about COVID-19 is hosting its first vaccine event in Hattiesburg on Saturday.

Vaccination Equity Initiative Mississippi will host a vaccine clinic at Town Square Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s part of VEI’s campaign called Pine Belt: This is Our Shot.

The organization is also officially opening its headquarters Saturday at Main Street Books.

VEI Mississippi is also planning three other vaccination events before the end of the year. One will be held Oct. 23 at the Downtown Fam Jam in Petal. Another will be held at the Purvis Street Festival on Nov. 13, and one other is scheduled at Town Square Park on Dec. 11.

Medical staff from Conx Care will administer vaccines and conduct COVID-19 rapid testing.

VEI’s headquarters at Main Street Books will be open on Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

