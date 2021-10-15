USM’s Hall: ‘Everything’s going good ... except for one thing’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall is nothing if not an optimist.

But Hall’s is not a variety of whistling-past-the graveyard bravado, but a belief he says is borne out by film that his Golden Eagles getting better and better on the football field.

“Everything is going good in the program, except one thing,” Hall said.

That one thing is the single victory sitting in the win column, with not a single one coming against Football Bowl Subdivision competition.

But Hall said USM has improved since the start of the season.

“Outside of the Alabama game, every game we’ve been in has been a one-score game at halftime,” Hall said. “We’ve been right there to do it.”

USM (1-5, 0-2 Conference USA) will have another opportunity at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, when the Golden Eagles will welcome the University of Alabama-Birmingham (4-2, 2-0) to M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The game can be seen via Stadium and also be heard on an affiliate of the Southern Miss Sports Network from Learfield.

Stadium is available in the Hattiesburg area over the air on WHPM 23.2 (Antenna 23) or on Comcast channel 219 as well as streamed through watchstadium.com.

The Blazers are in a three-way tie atop C-USA’s West Division with the University of Texas-San Antonio and University of Texas-El Paso.

“They’re a really good football team that is well-coached,” Hall said. “I have a lot of respect for (UAB coach) Bill Clark. He and I both came up in small college football together.”

Red-shirt freshman quarterback Jake Lange is scheduled to make his second consecutive start Saturday, following a 239-yard, two-touchdown effort in a 26-13 loss to UTEP last week.

But Lange also threw an interception and fumbled after a sack, one that the Miners returned for a pivotal touchdown.

Hall said eliminating mistakes would be crucial for the Golden Eagles moving ahead.

“You have to quit doing the things that cause you to lose before you start winning,” Hall said. “Our kids are pressing.

“It’s going to happen, eventually. I hope it starts this week.”

