Tim’s Two Cents: Wayne County High School football coach Jack Hankins Jr.

In Hankins’s first few months in Waynesboro, the War Eagles have gone 5-1, with the one loss...
By Tim Doherty
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Wayne High School football coach Jack Hankins Jr.

Hankins was hired shortly after Wayne County posted its first losing season since 1999. Two of those losses in the 2020 season were forfeits due to COVID-19 protocols.

As a veteran of the Alabama high school coaching ranks, Hankins boated a 169-62 mark, including nine seasons where his Thomasville (Ala.) High School Tigers won at least 10 games.

The Tigers roared to the playoffs in 18 of the 19 seasons Hankins held the helm reaching the Class 4A semifinals four times, the state championship game twice and a state crown in 2010.

Thomasville posted just one losing season during his tenure.

In Hankins’s first few months in Waynesboro, the War Eagles have gone 5-1, with the one loss coming at the beginning of the year as a COVID-19 forfeit.

Hankins talked about the move to Waynesboro, getting players to buy in and the road ahead for the rest of the 2021 season.

