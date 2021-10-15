Win Stuff
Saenger Theater hosting Halloween-themed events

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The staff at Hattiesburg’s Saenger Theater is getting into the Halloween holiday “spirit.”

They’re hosting a special presentation of the movie Hocus Pocus Friday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5.

Prior to the film, there will be a block party in front of the theater.

Halloween costumes are encouraged.

Saturday, the fun continues with the “Hattiesbark” Pet Parade and Block “Pawty.”

All of these types of events were canceled last year because of the pandemic.

“We shut down entirely down, unfortunately, so we got to cleaning a lot and found ways to stay busy,” said Elliot Zalaznik, director of event production, sales and service for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “But we started doing things again quite a few months ago. We’ve had a lot of success with it, people seem eager to come out and do things and we’re happy to have them.”

Saturday’s Block Pawty begins at noon.

The parade starts at 2 p.m.

