Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Powers, Moselle volunteer fire departments host blood drives

Vitalant partners with two Jones County fire departments to host blood drives on Saturday.
By Mia Monet
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - If you live in Jones County, you’ll be able to donate blood this weekend.

Both Moselle and Powers’ volunteer fire departments will be hosting separate blood drives on Saturday.

The blood drives will last from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

You can schedule an appointment at vitalant.org; however, you don’t need an appointment, and walk-ins are welcome.

Sara Dyees, a Vitalant representative, said there is still a shortage of blood, so they’ll take however much they can get.

“Well, the community continues to battle critically low blood supplies. If we don’t have the blood that we need, we cannot give it to the hospitals, and, in turn, it affects patient care,” said Dyees.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anayla Jones of Hattiesburg has been located and is safe.
HPD: Hattiesburg juvenile found safe
Matthew Bethley, 26, of Hattiesburg, surrendered to authorities just before 11 a.m. without...
HPD: Domestic incident suspect charged with multiple felonies
.
Semi-truck driver injured after being ejected during rollover in Jones Co.
Death of Crystal Springs man gets lots of attention on social media as suicide case turns into...
Death of Crystal Springs man garners social media attention as suicide case turns into homicide investigation
Bryce'ston pages family honors his life inside of their restaurant.
Laurel family honors late son’s life inside their restaurant

Latest News

Lillie Burney Learning Center hosted a "Kindness Kick-Off" Event.
Hattiesburg’s Lillie Burney Achievement Center receives ‘Kindness Grant’
Petal officials disprove Facebook post regarding girl abduction
Petal police find no evidence of young girl’s abduction
Petal officials disprove Facebook post regarding girl abduction
Petal officials disprove Facebook post regarding girl abduction
JC holds ribbon-cutting for Resource and Referral Network Center
JC holds ribbon-cutting for Resource and Referral Network Center