Powers, Moselle volunteer fire departments host blood drives

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - If you live in Jones County, you’ll be able to donate blood this weekend.

Both Moselle and Powers’ volunteer fire departments will be hosting separate blood drives on Saturday.

The blood drives will last from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

You can schedule an appointment at vitalant.org; however, you don’t need an appointment, and walk-ins are welcome.

Sara Dyees, a Vitalant representative, said there is still a shortage of blood, so they’ll take however much they can get.

“Well, the community continues to battle critically low blood supplies. If we don’t have the blood that we need, we cannot give it to the hospitals, and, in turn, it affects patient care,” said Dyees.

