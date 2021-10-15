Petal parents share their confusion about P-EBT card mix-up

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Petal parents were confused Thursday when P-EBT cards arrived in the mail at ineligible homes, and eligible activated cards were declined at stores.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services promptly announced that in multiple districts cards were sent out to all students instead of only those eligible for the benefits.

The Pandemic-EBT cards are part of a federal program to help pay for food during school closures and hybrid programs. Parents can get cards if their children qualified for the free and reduced lunch program in school.

Jessica Moore is a Petal parent whose family doesn’t qualify for the card. She says it was confusing when she saw the mail with her son’s name on it.

“I do the USPS where I get an email, so I saw something when the email came in before I got my mail, and I mentioned to my husband. I was like, there’s something in there for our son, and it looks like a debit card or something because it doesn’t have a return address. And when I actually checked the mail and there was actually a card in it, I was actually surprised.” Moore said.

She says she assumed it was a mistake when she got one and didn’t activate it.

According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services, because of a data submission error from several school districts, a total of 18,000 cards were mailed to students who didn’t qualify. The department put a temporary freeze on all cards while they are verifying each account.

Destiny Bradford has three kids in the Petal district who qualify. She said the instructions to activate the cards were very clear, but the confusion came when she got to the store.

“It said I had an available balance of $375 on each card and that they were ready to use. But when I got to the register because I didn’t want to get a big cart full of groceries and go up there, I just tried a candy bar at first, and two of my kids did not work but one of them did.” Bradford said.

The district did reach out to parents to explain the situation Thursday. The district clarified if you did get a card and are not eligible, the card is already de-activated and you don’t need to take any action.

MDHS says after districts confirm the list of eligible students, the card processing company will remove the freeze from the cards of eligible children. We’re told those benefits should be available sometime Friday.

If you are eligible and your card is still not working properly you can reach out to the P-EBT hotline at 1-833-316-2423.

