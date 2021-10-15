Petal FD supports the school district by displaying Panther mascot on fire engine

Petal, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Fire Department is proudly supporting the Petal School District by displaying the school’s panther mascot on Engine 3 located by the high school.

The large decals were donated by Headrick Signs in Laurel and are meant to represent the mutual appreciation between the two of them in serving residents in the Friendly City.

The land where Station 3 is located was donated by the Petal School District.

A large mural is in the works by the Petal High School’s art department which will be painted on the side of Station 3 soon.

