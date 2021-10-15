Petal drive-by shooting suspects make initial appearance

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspects in the Petal drive-by shooting made their first appearance in court on Friday.

Both 21-year-old Sam Brock and 21-year-old Austin McNease were arrested on multiple counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling earlier this week.

Judge Michael Reed presided over the initial appearance and charged each of them with one count of drive-by shooting.

Both suspects had their bond set at $70,000. If convicted, the men could face up to 30 years in prison.

According to Petal Mayor Tony Ducker, the Petal Police Department responded to a call that shots struck a home and an unoccupied vehicle on Wednesday night.

No one was injured at the time and both suspects were taken into custody without incident, according to Ducker.

Thank you Petal PD! From the desk of Chief Matthew Hiatt. Last night the Petal Police Department responded to a call of... Posted by Tony Ducker - Petal Mayor on Thursday, October 14, 2021

