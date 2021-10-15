Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

One-vehicle accident reported off U.S. 98 in Lamar County

No word has been given on who was involved or if any injuries were sustained.
No word has been given on who was involved or if any injuries were sustained.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency crews are working on a one-vehicle accident in Lamar County Thursday.

WDAM has learned that the accident took place just off of Midway Church Road off of U.S. Highway 98.

No word has been given on who was involved or if any injuries were sustained.

WDAM will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anayla Jones of Hattiesburg has been located and is safe.
HPD: Hattiesburg juvenile found safe
Matthew Bethley, 26, of Hattiesburg, surrendered to authorities just before 11 a.m. without...
HPD: Domestic incident suspect charged with multiple felonies
.
Semi-truck driver injured after being ejected during rollover in Jones Co.
Death of Crystal Springs man gets lots of attention on social media as suicide case turns into...
Death of Crystal Springs man garners social media attention as suicide case turns into homicide investigation
Bryce'ston pages family honors his life inside of their restaurant.
Laurel family honors late son’s life inside their restaurant

Latest News

The organization’s museum has been in the cultural center for about 20 years.
Hattiesburg Area Historical Society hosts 50th-anniversary event
Laurel hosts PDI, Magnolia Cruisers Car Show this weekend
Laurel hosts PDI reunion, Magnolia Cruisers Car Show this weekend
.
Powers, Moselle volunteer fire departments host blood drives
.
Hattiesburg’s Lillie Burney Achievement Center receives ‘Kindness Grant’