One-vehicle accident reported off U.S. 98 in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency crews are working on a one-vehicle accident in Lamar County Thursday.

WDAM has learned that the accident took place just off of Midway Church Road off of U.S. Highway 98.

No word has been given on who was involved or if any injuries were sustained.

WDAM will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

