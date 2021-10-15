No. 1 Bobcats escape Poplarville with 7th win of season

Jones College Sports Information

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Hershey McLaurin’s (Collins) pass interception with 2:12 left sealed a 28-22 victory for top-ranked Jones College over Pearl River here Thursday night at Dobie Holden Stadium.

The win gives Jones a 47-42-2 edge after the 91st edition of the “Catfight.”

McLaurin, Mike Cockream (Ray Brooks) and Kenderian Dixon (Yazoo County) each had interceptions to give the Bobcats 17 picks on the year, which ranks first in the NJCAA.

Jones overcame four turnovers of its own by forcing four Wildcat turnovers.

Running back La’Damian Webb (Opelika, Alabama) went over the 1,000-yard mark for the year by posting his seventh 100-yard game of the season, piling up 170 yards on 24 carries with a pair of touchdowns. He now has 1,058 yards and 13 touchdowns this year – both of those figures lead the NJCAA.

Trailing by six, Pearl River began a drive at its own 42-yard line with 4:35 left in the game. The Wildcats moved to a first down at the Jones’ 44.

After a running play gained no yards, PRCC quarterback Will Young’s pass was picked off by Hershey McLaurin at the Bobcat 22. Pearl River was out of timeouts and the Bobcats were able to run three plays and end the game.

Jones is now 7-0 overall and leads the MACCC South Division at 4-0. Pearl River drops to 2-5 overall and 0-4 in division play.

The Bobcat defense set up the game’s first score when André Mack (Madison Central) forced a fumble and Ty Rawls (Wetumpka, Alabama) recovered at the Pearl River 26.

Three plays later, Webb scored on a 25-yard run. Brody Pierce’s (Starkville Academy) extra point made it 7-0 with 12:42 showing in the first quarter.

Webb’s 5-yard scoring run ended a 33-yard, six-play drive early in the second quarter. Pierce’s PAT gave the Bobcats a 14-0 lead with 13:42 left in the opening half.

Pearl River answered quickly with Young finding Lareal Jones on a short pass that turned into an 81-yard touchdown. That capped an 85-yard, 3-play drive and Michael Owens’ extra point made it 14-7 with 12:14 left in the second quarter.

The Wildcats would then recover a Jones’ fumble at the Bobcat 23.

PRCC picked up a first down at the JC 11, but three penalties would stall the drive. Owens booted a 33-yard field goal to cut the lead to 14-10 with 2:14 remaining in the first half.

But Jones would come right back and put up points before halftime.

The Bobcats took the ensuing kickoff and drove 65 yards in six plays. Quarterback Quaterius Hawkins (Bastrop, Louisiana) connected with Qua Sanders (West Lowndes) for a 14-yard touchdown pass and Pierce’s conversion made it 21-10 with just 1:10 showing in the second quarter. A 32-yard run by Webb was the big play of the drive.

Jones continued the momentum on their first possession of the third quarter.

The Bobcats took the second half kickoff and started a drive at their own 21. Hawkins would take the snap, keep the ball on the option and race 79 yards on the first play from scrimmage of the second half. Pierce’s kick gave Jones a 28-10 lead with 14:38 to play in the third quarter.

On the next series, Jones forced a 3 and out, but the Bobcats fumbled the punt at their own 21 and Kevin Wilcox recovered for the Wildcats.

Three plays later, Young kept the ball for a 2-yard touchdown run. The extra point attempt was blocked by Markel McLaurin (Collins) and Jones led 28-16 with 12:02 left in the third quarter.

The Bobcats would then fumble on its next play from scrimmage and Pearl River’s Justin Jefferson recovered at the Jones’ 19.

Two plays later, Tony Brown rushed 12 yards for a touchdown. Markel McLaurin would again block the extra point attempt and the Bobcats led by six with 11:38 remaining in the third quarter.

The Bobcats would try to extend their lead on their next drive, moving 58 yards in nine plays. But Pierce’s 34-yard field goal attempt was wide right.

Later in the third quarter, Jones would turn the ball over on downs on a fourth and 3 at the PRCC 17.

The Wildcats had a chance to cut into the lead even further, but Owens’ 44-yard field goal attempt with 9:04 left in the final quarter fell short.

Hershey McLaurin and Drew Horton (Madison-Ridgeland Academy) each had nine tackles. Zach Causey (Madison Central) had eight stops and Glass and Dixon both had seven tackles. Mack had two tackles for loss with Hershey McLaurin, Cockream, Markel McLaurin and Miguel Evans (Newton County) each getting one TFL. Javeon Jones (Heidelberg) and Khristopher White (Starkville) each had ½ a TFL.

The Bobcats will host Mississippi Gulf Coast at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21. The game will air on JCJC.TV, WLAU-FM, 99.3, and SuperTalkLaurel.com.

Pearl River goes to Southwest on Oct. 23.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.