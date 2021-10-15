Win Stuff
MSDH: 411 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported in Miss. on Friday

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Friday that 411 new coronavirus cases had been reported as of Thursday.

Ten new deaths were also reported Thursday, including three deaths on Oct. 13. Another seven were discovered during a review of death records between May 22 and Oct. 10.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 497,790 and 9,917, respectively.

Accord to the recent numbers, there were about 38 new cases reported in the Pine Belt. No deaths were reported in the area.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 55,857 COVID-19 cases and 1,019 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,273 cases, 94 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,412 cases, 250 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,282 cases, 65 deaths
  • Jones: 13,772 cases, 241 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,470 cases, 135 deaths
  • Marion: 4,216 cases, 107 deaths
  • Perry: 2,047cases, 55 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,385 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported that 474,529 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,902,136 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,349,166 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

