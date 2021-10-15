Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Mississippi chief justice extends COVID-19 order for courts

Justice Josiah Coleman (left), Chief Justice Mike Randolph (center) and Presiding Justice...
Justice Josiah Coleman (left), Chief Justice Mike Randolph (center) and Presiding Justice Leslie King (right)(Administrative Office of Courts)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The head of the Mississippi Supreme Court is extending a emergency order that allows judges to postpone jury trials to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The extended order by Chief Justice Mike Randolph remains in place through Nov. 12. Randolph issued an emergency order in August, and this is the second extension.

Judges presiding over drug intervention courts may modify drug testing schedules and home supervision of participants.

Judges may use teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact.

They may allow felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely.

Most Read

Matthew Bethley, 26, of Hattiesburg, surrendered to authorities just before 11 a.m. without...
HPD: Domestic incident suspect charged with multiple felonies
Byron Smith was charged Wednesday with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a...
Hattiesburg man facing 2 additional felony charges
FILE - In this May 4, 2020, file photo, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White speaks during a...
Auditor: Favre repaid $500,000, but never made additional payments as promised
Emergency crews responded to the scene of an accident on Midway Church Road around 9 p.m....
One-vehicle accident reported off U.S. 98 in Lamar County
On Thursday, Oct. 14, officers arrested 21-year-old Sam Brock and 21-year-old Austin Mcnease on...
2 suspects arrested in connection to Petal home shooting

Latest News

Steven Edwards has been located and is safe.
Hattiesburg man found safe
Nearly 25% of all recorded Mississippi tornadoes happen during the state’s secondary severe...
Governor declares Oct. 18-22 Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 497,790...
MSDH: 411 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported in Miss. on Friday
Midday Headlines 10/15/2021
Midday Headlines 10/15/2021
The crash happened at Jackson Road and West 4th Street around 12:15 a.m., according to Lamar...
Hattiesburg teen killed in Sunday morning car crash