MDHS: P-EBT cards sent to ineligible students in several school districts

MDHS says students who were not eligible for free or reduced-price lunch through NSLP are not...
MDHS says students who were not eligible for free or reduced-price lunch through NSLP are not eligible to get Summer 2021 or School Year 2020-21 P-EBT benefits.(Mississippi Department of Human Services)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Mississippi students who were not eligible to get free or reduced lunch through the National School Lunch Program during the 2020-21 school year were mailed a P-EBT card in an error.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services said the State Department of Education has alerted them that P-EBT cards were sent to students in several school districts, including the Petal School District.

MDHS says students who were not eligible for free or reduced-price lunch through NSLP are not eligible to get Summer 2021 or School Year 2020-21 P-EBT benefits.

P-EBT cards for those ineligible students have been frozen and funds cannot be accessed and will automatically be removed from the cards.

Cards for eligible students in some school districts were temporarily frozen while the issue was being reviewed, but all P-EBT cards for those students throughout the state have been unfrozen at this time and Summer 2021 benefits are available for those children.

MDHS apologizes for the error and inconvenience for families as MDE and school districts acted fast to fix the issue.

For questions and concerns about P-EBT, call 1-800-316-2423.

