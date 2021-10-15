Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MDHS continues criminal investigation into misspent TANF funds

Former U.S. Attorney Brad Piggot is assisting with the investigation
Former U.S. Attorney Brad Piggot has been hired by the agency to assist in the investigation.
Former U.S. Attorney Brad Piggot has been hired by the agency to assist in the investigation.(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New information into the largest embezzlement and fraud case in state history involving misspent TANF money - funds meant to help needy families in Mississippi.

The investigation could include names not already released in civil complaints issued this week by State Auditor Shad White.

Davis received a civil demand for more than 96 million dollars from the State Auditor's office.
Davis received a civil demand for more than 96 million dollars from the State Auditor's office.(WLBT)

Mississippi Department of Human Services Executive Director Bob Anderson says though the State Auditor issued civil demands to eleven individuals and groups earlier this week, the agency will continue working with former U.S. Attorney Brad Piggot on the criminal investigation.

DHS hired a firm to conduct a forensic audit to detail how millions of dollars meant to help the poor in Mississippi were misused under former Executive Director John Davis.

Civil demands issued by the State Auditor include Davis and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

Among the 11 who received civil complaints, former MDHS Executive John Davis, and NFL Hall of...
Among the 11 who received civil complaints, former MDHS Executive John Davis, and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.(WLBT)

Thursday afternoon, in part of a statement, Anderson says quote, ”We are confident that as this process moves forward, any entity including those not named in the civil complaints will be identified and held accountable.”

Anderson tells us it is ultimately going to be the discretion of the feds to determine who is culpable in this case.

Anderson said, “Our counsel, Mr. Piggot, has already been reaching out to a number of them inviting them to come sit down and talk with us and tell their side of the story. Some have agreed to, some have not. Just as in the forensic audit you saw the auditors reached out to a number of people. A few agreed to talk with them, quite a few just never responded.”

Anderson says MDHS will hold all appropriate parties accountable for fraud, waste, and abuse related to the federal block grant money.

Six people including John Davis, have been indicted on state charges in the case.

Nancy and Zach New are among six people who were indicted on state charges in the case.
Nancy and Zach New are among six people who were indicted on state charges in the case.(WLBT)

This is Anderson’s full statement:

“At this time, MDHS has no plans to change our engagement with Mr. Piggot in assisting with the continued investigation of the misuse of TANF funds. Mr. Piggot will be focused on the evidentiary elements related to the case. Our goal is to not only recoup these funds, but to hold all appropriate parties accountable for fraud, waste, and abuse related to the federal block grant because ultimately the state of Mississippi will be held accountable for these misused funds in the amount that U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) determines was misused.

We are confident that as this process moves forward, any entity (including those not named in the civil complaints), will be identified and held accountable. It is ultimately going to be the discretion of the feds to determine who is culpable in this case.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Bethley, 26, of Hattiesburg, surrendered to authorities just before 11 a.m. without...
HPD: Domestic incident suspect charged with multiple felonies
Byron Smith was charged Wednesday with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a...
Hattiesburg man facing 2 additional felony charges
Steven Edwards has been located and is safe.
Hattiesburg man found safe
Emergency crews responded to the scene of an accident on Midway Church Road around 9 p.m....
One-vehicle accident reported off U.S. 98 in Lamar County
FILE - In this May 4, 2020, file photo, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White speaks during a...
Auditor: Favre repaid $500,000, but never made additional payments as promised

Latest News

VEI’s headquarters at Main Street Books will be open on Wednesday through Saturday, from 10...
Vaccination Equity Initiative to host first vaccine event Saturday
Wayne Farms LLC announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its Laurel Fresh Processing...
Wayne Farms to sell Laurel complex to Amick Farms
Anyone who has information on the stolen ATV is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones...
Investigators seeking information on stolen ATV in Jones Co.
Steven Edwards has been located and is safe.
Hattiesburg man found safe
Nearly 25% of all recorded Mississippi tornadoes happen during the state’s secondary severe...
Governor declares Oct. 18-22 Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week