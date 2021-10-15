LHA hosts free CPR training event at Windsor Court office

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday afternoon, the Laurel Housing Authority held a free CPR class at its Windsor Court Office.

Jones County Deputy Coroner Earnest Hollingsworth taught residents how to respond in an emergency situation and safely administer CPR.

Organizers say events like this are important because they offer residents vital skills and an opportunity to get together and get to know their neighbors.

“Our main goal is self-sufficiency for our residents, so anything, any activity, any skill that we can offer them to help them to get self-sufficiency,” said LHA Ross Service Coordinator LaTonya Watson. “We tried to put events together to help that. We do mental health awareness; we’ve done dental health. We do parenting for the kids.”

“Anything that will benefit our residents. That’s what we’re doing,” said LHA Ross Service Coordinator Richard Pollett. “Not only the residents, but if we do it here, it would benefit the community as a whole.”

LHA sends out newsletters with events to residents and shares information on their social media pages.

