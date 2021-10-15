Laurel hosts PDI reunion, Magnolia Cruisers Car Show this weekend

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual event in Laurel celebrating good food and great cars will feature even more automobiles when it takes place this Saturday.

The 11th PDI, or Phillips Drive-in reunion, will also host the Magnolia Cruisers Car Show.

Some of the funds raised will help raise money for Make-A-Wish Mississippi.

Other funds raised this year will also help support “Mission at the Cross.”

As always, the reunion will have live music and lots of classic burgers at PDI, which first opened back in 1948.

“The storms that came through this year, the ice storm and we had a tropical storm, caused us to delay our show and, so this year, we reached out to Ken Keyes and the Hellfighters, trying to find out when their show was going to be and we were invited to be a part of it,” Danny Shows, president of Magnolia Cruisers, said.

