Investigators seeking information on stolen ATV in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Investigators in Jones County are looking for information on the theft of an ATV.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a red 2019 Honda Foreman was stolen Friday from a location on Sharon-Sandersville Road.

Anyone who has information on the stolen ATV is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

