Investigators seeking information on stolen ATV in Jones Co.
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Investigators in Jones County are looking for information on the theft of an ATV.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a red 2019 Honda Foreman was stolen Friday from a location on Sharon-Sandersville Road.
Anyone who has information on the stolen ATV is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).
