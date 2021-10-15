HPD looking for missing man
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.
According to HPD, 20-year-old Steven Edwards was last seen on Oct. 14 around 5 a.m. in the 6000 block of Highway 49.
Edwards was last seen wearing a black-and-white pullover, black pants and black shoes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900.
