HPD looking for missing man

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

According to HPD, 20-year-old Steven Edwards was last seen on Oct. 14 around 5 a.m. in the 6000 block of Highway 49.

Edwards was last seen wearing a black-and-white pullover, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900.

