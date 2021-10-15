Hattiesburg’s Lillie Burney Achievement Center receives ‘Kindness Grant’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lillie Burney Achievement Center in Hattiesburg is the alternative PBIST school. That stands for positive behavior intervention and support.

On Thursday, the Lillie Burney staff and supporters gathered for a ‘Kindness Kickoff’ event. It was to announce and celebrate a $5,000 grant from the Choose Kindness Foundation.

Principal Virginia Young says the money means the school can get creative with how they incentivize their students to be kind and teach them the value of being the best version of themselves.

“For us to get the money from the choose kindness foundation, it’s going to help us to be able to continue our program of the positive behavior system that we have here. We’re going to have programs, we’re going to have incentives, we’re going to have a PBIS store, where the students earn points, and they can purchase certain items from our store,” Young said.

Lillie Burney School Counselor Denise Smalley found the grant and thought the school would be a great fit.

“We’re excited because we are a PBIS model site, so we felt it would be a nice marriage. Putting the two together since we were trying to reward students for good behavior, and we just thought (of) the kindness piece, which is was just a natural alignment for what we were trying to do,” Smalley said.

Young says she knows the alternative school has the reputation as one for the troublemakers, but she is proud of their work every day and excited to see their involvement in the new programs.

“Our students come here, and they’ve made some bad decisions at their other schools. They come to us sometimes broken in spirit, but when they get here, we offer them kindness. We try to have an atmosphere that’s, that’s laid back, but yet we have high expectations for them,” Young explains.

The students at the Kindness Kickoff welcomed guests, introduced their speakers and showed a video they made demonstrating acts of kindness.

“We hope that they learn how to be kind to one another and uplift one another and be there for someone in need,” Smalley said.

“We’re just trying to teach them how to be, like I said, good citizens. Go out in the world and support people when they need it and just be there to be the best person they can be,” Smalley added.

Leaders at Lillie Burney say the grant will go toward incentive programs and fun activities. At the event students, staff and sponsors enjoyed door prizes and a kindness bingo game.

From the bingo squares to the signs on the walls, the event reminded everyone of the small acts of kindness they can do each day to make the world a better place.

“We hope our students leave with the mindset that it’s okay to be kind. Actually, that’s the best thing to do is to be kind. So, if all of us practice kindness, we hope that our students will do that, they leave here and pay it forward,” Young said.

At the Kindness Kickoff, the Forrest County NAACP also announced a $1,000 donation to the Lillie Burney school to help their positive behavior program efforts.

The Forrest County NAACP has been a long-time partner of the school and now plans to continue investing in the school’s programs.

