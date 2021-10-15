Hattiesburg teen killed in Sunday morning car crash

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It has been nearly a week since a Hattiesburg teenager died in a car crash in Lamar County.

According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, 15-year-old Harrison McClain was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, Oct. 10.

The crash happened at Jackson Road and West 4th Street around 12:15 a.m., according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.

Matherne said McClain was a passenger in the car and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Matherne was not sure if others were injured in the crash.

Funeral services for McClain will be hosted by Moore Funeral Services at the Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg on Saturday. Visitation will be hosted from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the service following afterward.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.