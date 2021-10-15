Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Area Historical Society hosts 50th-anniversary event

The organization’s museum has been in the cultural center for about 20 years.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Area Historical Society hosted an open house at The Hattiesburg Cultural Center for its 50th-anniversary.

Visitors were invited to drop by and see the various exhibits and have some birthday cake.

The organization was formed by several local families back in 1971.

“This is a unique area, and the people here have been very easy to get along with. We’ve welcomed people from other areas and continue to thrive. That’s the main thing that we want them to know, how we got here, why we’re here and who we are and would like for them to join the group,” Ursula Jones, museum director, said.

The organization’s museum has been in the cultural center for about 20 years.

It’s open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., or by appointment.

