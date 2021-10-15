Win Stuff
Governor declares Oct. 18-22 Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Nearly 25% of all recorded Mississippi tornadoes happen during the state’s secondary severe weather in the fall that typically runs from November through December. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves has declared October 18-22, 2021, as Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi.

Eighty-two tornadoes were confirmed during 2020 in Mississippi, which was the fifth most on record. And nearly 25% of all recorded Mississippi tornadoes happen during the state’s secondary severe weather in the fall that typically runs from November through December.

“Mississippi experiences active weather most months of the year, including late fall, which is why it’s important always to be prepared for potential severe weather. We urge residents to get ready for the upcoming secondary severe weather season by checking up on insurance policies, organizing a disaster supply kit and reviewing safety tips with your family,” said MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

To promote severe weather preparedness, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is partnering with the National Weather Service and the Mississippi Department of Transportation to highlight different types of hazards and ways to prepare ahead of the upcoming secondary severe weather season.

Here is the list of this year’s featured topics:
Monday, October 18 Warning Reception Methods
Tuesday, October 19 Severe Thunderstorms
Wednesday, October 20 Tornado Safety – A statewide tornado drill will be conducted at 9:15 a.m., weather pending
Thursday, October 21 Flash Flooding
Friday, October 22 Snow and Ice

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

