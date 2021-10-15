Boil-water notice lifted for North Lamar Water Assoc.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - All boil water notices have been lifted for customers of the North Lamar Water Association in Hattiesburg.

A boil-water notice had been issued on Oct. 12, and affected residents living on Lincoln Road between Hegwood Road and Lamar Boulevard.

The area included Lamar Boulevard and Hegwood Road north of Lincoln Road, as well as all adjacent roads.

