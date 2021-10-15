Annual ‘Run for Your Life, Almost 4K’ held in Hattiesburg’s Avenues

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Halloween activities are officially underway in the Avenues section of Hattiesburg.

On Thursday night, the annual “Run for Your Life, Almost 4K” took place, beginning and ending near Murky Watters Barbecue.

It’s a fundraiser for the Avenues Alliance and helps pay for some of the Halloween activities in the area.

Last year’s run was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“October is the best month to be a Hattiesburger. There’s something new every night. So, we just love being part of that,” said Avenues Alliance member Hunter White. “This year, you’ve got a bunch of events returning.”

Next Thursday, the Avenues will host a pumpkin carving contest and in two weeks, the annual Avenues Halloween parade will take place on Hardy Street.

