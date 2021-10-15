Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Annual ‘Run for Your Life, Almost 4K’ held in Hattiesburg’s Avenues

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Halloween activities are officially underway in the Avenues section of Hattiesburg.

On Thursday night, the annual “Run for Your Life, Almost 4K” took place, beginning and ending near Murky Watters Barbecue.

It’s a fundraiser for the Avenues Alliance and helps pay for some of the Halloween activities in the area.

Last year’s run was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“October is the best month to be a Hattiesburger. There’s something new every night. So, we just love being part of that,” said Avenues Alliance member Hunter White. “This year, you’ve got a bunch of events returning.”

Next Thursday, the Avenues will host a pumpkin carving contest and in two weeks, the annual Avenues Halloween parade will take place on Hardy Street.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anayla Jones of Hattiesburg has been located and is safe.
HPD: Hattiesburg juvenile found safe
Matthew Bethley, 26, of Hattiesburg, surrendered to authorities just before 11 a.m. without...
HPD: Domestic incident suspect charged with multiple felonies
.
Semi-truck driver injured after being ejected during rollover in Jones Co.
Death of Crystal Springs man gets lots of attention on social media as suicide case turns into...
Death of Crystal Springs man garners social media attention as suicide case turns into homicide investigation
Bryce'ston pages family honors his life inside of their restaurant.
Laurel family honors late son’s life inside their restaurant

Latest News

Southern Miss soccer
USM jumps Rice in C-USA West Division Standings
MDHS says students who were not eligible for free or reduced-price lunch through NSLP are not...
MDHS: P-EBT cards sent to ineligible students in several school districts
Southern Miss soccer
USM jumps Rice in C-USA West Division Standings
Organizers say events like this are important because they offer residents vital skills and an...
LHA hosts free CPR training event at Windsor Court office