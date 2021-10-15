Annual haunted forest kicks off at North Forrest VFD

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Haunted Forest at the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department is back for the 31st year.

The frightening trail is a fundraiser for the department and the county, as well as a big attraction on the weekends before Halloween.

You can buy tickets online here.

Tickets are $15 each for a regular pass. Tickets are $35 each for a ‘skip the line’ pass. The 2021 season dates are Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 15-30 & Sunday, Oct 31.

“All of the money that is made here goes right back into the community, buying life-saving equipment or going out to school organizations and scholarships. It all goes back into the community. No one gets paid here to act, it’s 100 percent volunteer so it’s a great cause,” explains Forrest County Fire Coordinator Chip Brown.

You can buy tickets at the door starting at 6 p.m. on days the trail is open. Brown recommends you buy your tickets online.

When you buy online, you enter your phone number to check-in when you arrive. Instead of waiting in line, people will wait in their cars and get a text when it’s time for their tour. This is an effort to practice social distancing.

Brown says the trail always has new spooks and frights to look forward to every year.

“We’ve been down here letting the characters out, letting the ghosts and goblins out of their cages, getting them fed up. They’re ready for you this year. You never know what you’re going to see down here in these woods. We never know day to day what’s going to come out, it’s always going to be a little bit different. Just because you came the last few years, come on back we’ve got something different for you,” Brown says.

The trail is located at the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, at 2315 Glendale Avenue.

