600 Glendale Utility customers under boil-water notice

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About 600 customers of the Glendale Utility Water District are under a boil-water notice after a break in the main line on Monroe Road.

The impact will be felt from the intersection of Travis-Monroe roads to Evelyn Gandy Parkway,

The area under the notice includes customers on Edgewood, Scenic and Rivers drives, Crescent Circle, Gandy Avenue, Evelyn Gandy Parkway and Meadow Park Lane.

The Centers for Disease Control offers the following suggestions during a boil-water notice:

Boil water for at least one minute and let cool before consuming

  • Do not drink tap water
  • Do not use ice made from recent tap water
  • Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks
  • Cook with tap water ONLY if food is boiled for at least one minute.

