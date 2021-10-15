600 Glendale Utility customers under boil-water notice

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About 600 customers of the Glendale Utility Water District are under a boil-water notice after a break in the main line on Monroe Road.

The impact will be felt from the intersection of Travis-Monroe roads to Evelyn Gandy Parkway,

The area under the notice includes customers on Edgewood, Scenic and Rivers drives, Crescent Circle, Gandy Avenue, Evelyn Gandy Parkway and Meadow Park Lane.

The Centers for Disease Control offers the following suggestions during a boil-water notice:

Boil water for at least one minute and let cool before consuming

Do not drink tap water

Do not use ice made from recent tap water

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks

Cook with tap water ONLY if food is boiled for at least one minute.

