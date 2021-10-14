Win Stuff
Warm and cloudy today with a drop in our temperatures this weekend

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
We’re starting off your morning with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy for most of your day. Highs will reach the upper 80s this afternoon, which is way above average for this time of year. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 60s.

The big Fall cold front will move in on Friday, bring with it a chance of a few showers on Friday night. Most of those showers should be after those Friday Night Football Games but take a raincoat just in case. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will start off with a few morning clouds, but skies will turn sunny during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Winds will be breezy at times with north winds between 10-20 mph.

Sunday and Next Monday will be much nicer!! Highs will be in the low 70s, making it feel more like Fall. Skies will be sunny with overnight lows in the upper 40s!!

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

