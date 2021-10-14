Tylertown teenager injured during two-vehicle crash in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager was injured during a two-vehicle crash in Marion County Wednesday morning.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Chase Elkins, patrol officers responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 98 at about 7:32 a.m.

Elkins said a 2006 Nissan Titan driven by a 17-year-old male from Tylertown was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 1994 Kenworth Day Cab that was going east.

The teenager was severely injured and was transported to an area hospital.

The crash is still being investigated by MHP, according to Elkins.

