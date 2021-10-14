A scary good time in downtown Hattiesburg awaits

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WDAM) - Visitors and locals are encouraged to enjoy the seasonal festivities in downtown Hattiesburg this October, including special events, shopping and dining.

“October is one of the busiest months in Hattiesburg, and downtown is no exception,” said Andrea Saffle, executive director of Downtown Hattiesburg. “Weekends are packed full of Halloween activities and fall fun for all ages.

“Whether you’re looking for a bone-chilling night of scares or a family-friendly evening of excitement, we hope you’ll join us in downtown Hattiesburg.”

Some of those events include:

Movie Showings/Block Pawty

Historic Saenger Theater

Friday/Saturday & Oct. 29

Shivering with antici…pation?

The wait is almost over for the Historic Saenger Theater’s annual Halloween movie series. Starting with the Sanderson sisters in Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” at 7 p.m. on Friday,

Additionally, the Saenger will show cult-classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Both events will include a block party beginning one hour prior to showtime. Costumes and audience participation are highly encouraged. General admission tickets are $5 per person, per event.

On Saturday, the Saenger will host its second annual “Hattiesbark Pet Parade and Block Pawty” for pets and their human companions. Costume and trick competitions begin at 1 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. pet parade.

More information can be found at HattiesburgSaenger.com.

The Largest Pumpkin Carving in the Gulf South

Keg & Barrel

Oct. 21

Grab your boo-krewe and channel your inner Norman Bates (on pumpkins, of course) for the Hattiesburg Avenues annual pumpkin carving extravaganza at Keg & Barrel. The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. and is open to all ages and skills, with separate competition categories based on carving expertise.

Competition entry is $10, and participants can bring their own carving tools. Costumes are encouraged.

The Paper Warehouse: A Haunted Attraction

Hattiesburg Community Arts Center

Oct. 22 – 24

Presented by the Hattiesburg Civic Light Opera, this haunted attraction is designed to transport guests into an imaginary realm of terror from decades ago.

According to legend, more than 60 years have passed since the tragic accident at the area’s top regional newspaper – The Hub City Ledger. This haunt is located in the newspaper’s abandoned warehouse, where strange sightings and events have led to speculation of something deeper lurking in its walls.

Tickets can be purchased on HCLO’s Facebook page. Those who purchase tickets before Oct. 20 will be entered to win a scary good prize.

Fall Art Market

Hattiesburg Community Arts Center

Oct. 23

This special art market will feature family-friendly fall activities and trick-or-treating with local art vendors. Specialty food and drink options will be available for purchase on site, and those wearing Halloween costumes will receive a prize.

The Fall Art Market is outside at the Community Arts Center from noon to 5 p.m.

Dearly Departed Walking Tours

Oaklawn Cemetery

Oct. 23

This haunted walking tour leads guests through the city’s historic Oaklawn Cemetery.

Dating back to 1887, the cemetery at the corner of Hardy Street and Green Avenue is the oldest in the city and is the final resting place for many of Hattiesburg’s most prominent residents.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes for a spooky night of local history.

Guided tours will start every half hour from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Hattiesburg Civic Light Opera Facebook page.

Hattiesburlesque

The Thirsty Hippo

Oct. 28 - 30

Heading back to the stage this October is Hattiesburlesque, Hattiesburg’s tasteful burlesque review.

The Halloween-themed performance features a live band and a roster of specialty acts, including individual singing, dance numbers and group performances.

The much-anticipated show is nearly sold out, with tickets only remaining for Thursday night’s performance.

This community supported performance will be the first time The Thirsty Hippo has welcomed patrons since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets can be purchased through the group’s Facebook page.

Hattiesburg Avenues Halloween Parade

Hardy Street

Oct. 28

As scary as 2020 was, the Hattiesburg Avenues is over the *full* moon to bring the Halloween parade back this year.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church on Hardy Street and rolling east, the parade will end at South 13th Avenue.

Bring a Halloween bucket or bag to catch a treat (no tricks!), too.

Dark Carnival Halloween Party

Southern Prohibition Brewery

Oct. 29

The taproom is going dark… Dark Carnival that is.

This year’s Halloween event will highlight specialty dark beers trick-or-treat style under the big top.

The costume contest is at 8:30 p.m., with sideshow attractions to pique participant interest all evening.

Go back for more during all-day happy hour on Oct. 30.

Booseum

African American Military History Museum

Oct. 29

Booseum, which will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., will feature a trick-or-treat tour and costume contest.

The museum will be decked out in spooktacular décor, and both parents and children are encouraged to come dressed to impress for the costume contest.

This event is free to the public, with treats available while supplies last.

For more information on Booseum, call (601) 450.1942.

Dead Authors Eve

The Author Shoppe

Oct. 30

Celebrate dead authors and their beloved characters at The Author Shoppe, one of downtown’s local bookstores.

The best dead author costume and spookiest scary story will win a prize.

Halloween House Party

The Porter

Oct. 30

Get in the spirit during The Porter’s sixth annual Halloween House Party.

There will be fun punch, bowls of candy, pub grub, specialty beer, live music and spooky shenanigans.

The winner of this year’s costume contest will win a $50 gift card to The Porter.

Halloween Party,

Fairley’s Wings

Oct. 30

Enjoy more than good wings and good company at Fairley’s Halloween party

Local band, Taste of 59 South, will headline the event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., so it’s sure to be a frightening good time, too.

Schitt’s Creek Set (Last Chance),

The Lucky Rabbit

Oct. 30 – 31

Experience The Lucky Rabbit’s recreation of the “Roseburg Motel” one last time before it is gone for good.

The come-and-go set is free to the public during the store’s regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Reservations are not needed.

Halloween Hangover Brunch

Southern Prohibition Brewery

Oct. 31

Shake off those cobwebs at SoPro’s all-day Halloween brunch.

For more information and other upcoming events, follow Downtown Hattiesburg on Facebook or visit DowntownHattiesburg.com.

