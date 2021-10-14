Petal police find no evidence of young girl’s abduction

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Many residents have seen a post on Facebook regarding a young girl who claimed she was kidnapped but escaped to a gas station in Petal.

According to the Petal Police Department, they have spoken to the girl and her family, and they said there is no evidence of any type of abduction.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker also made a post on Facebook that said “the story didn’t hold up” and that there was no abductor.

The mayor wrote that he wanted to give the update because so many parents were concerned.

