Newton Mealer brings fast-paced style to Jones College

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It would have taken a tremendous opportunity to steal Newton Mealer away from Center Hill after 12 years and a 2019 state championship.

Jones College is just that opportunity.

Mealer is eager for a new challenge at the junior college level, which includes recruiting players to fit his style of fast-paced, high-scoring play.

Five Bobcats with game-action return to Ellisville this season, mixed with several Division I transfers and freshmen.

“My hashtag is championship mentality and you’ve gotta be able to bring kids into the program that understand what that means,” Mealer said. “They have done a fantastic job in the very beginning of setting the tone of how this culture’s going to be.”

“He’s going to be honest with you so you just have to be ready for it,” said sophomore guard Calvin Temple, a Jackson State transfer. “He’s not going to sugarcoat nothing, he’s going to keep it real with you. That’s the best thing I like about him.”

“It’s exciting to get to play with a bunch of new faces this year but the main thing we’re worried about is just getting better every day with each other,” said freshman forward Caleb McGill, a Petal grad. “And it’s exciting because we got a bunch of competitors on this year’s team. So, it should be a fun year.”

