MSDH: New COVID-19 cases dip to less than 530

After a further investigation by the Mississippi Department of Health, a COVID-related death...
After a further investigation by the Mississippi Department of Health, a COVID-related death originally thought to have happened in Forrest County was credited to Perry County.(CDC)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that less than 530 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide.

MSDH said Thursday that 528 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Seven new deaths were reported Thursday, including six between Oct. 9 and Oct. 12. Another one was discovered during a review of death records, including one on Oct. 1 in Marion County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 497,379 and 9,907, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,819 COVID-19 cases and 1,019 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,271 cases, 94 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,401 cases, 250 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,280 cases, 65 deaths
  • Jones: 13,770 cases, 241 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,461 cases, 135 deaths
  • Marion: 4,206 cases, 107 deaths
  • Perry: 2,045 cases, 55 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,385 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH also reported 474,529 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,888,686 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,344,413 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,877,223 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

