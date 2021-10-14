Win Stuff
Man pleads not guilty to damaging AT&T transmission site

Victor Joseph Schexnayder pleaded not guilty Thursday to blowing up an AT&T transmission site...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man charged with using “artillery-style” fireworks to destroy an AT&T tansmission site pleaded not guilty Thursday afternoon in federal court.

Victor Joseph Schexnayder made the plea in the United States District Court/Southern District of Mississippi at the William M. Colmer Federal Building/United States Courthouse.

Schexnayder faced two counts Thursday: Using an explosive device to destroy property used for interstate commerce, and possession of a firearm against a court order.

He pleaded not guilty to both and had a pretrial hearing set for Nov., 29.

A trial date was expected to be set once a new term of court starts after Dec. 13.

Schexnayder was arrested and charged with using “artillery-style” after an AT&T transmission site in Jefferson Davis County

