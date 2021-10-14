Win Stuff
Local man goes the extra mile to help those in need in the community

By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Helping one family at a time is exactly what Troy Cobb is doing with the help from The Bible Ministry Church in Oak Grove and his own carlot auto ministry.

“We do just like Christ did when he fed the 5,000. When you look around here, we have over a thousand bibles in this room and that other room that we hand out to make sure their spiritual needs are met. Because if they are happy spiritually, they are going to be happy physically,” says Cobb, who is the coordinator for The Bible Church of Oak Grove Auto Ministry.

The lot has been going the extra mile since 1998. It helps those in need of transportation get a vehicle.

“I brought a carlot out and was helping people finance and found out that people couldn’t finance cars. So I just started giving them away, and then people started giving me cars to repair, and we gave those away,“ Cobb says.

Now the organization is lending a hand in helping people repair their homes.

“Right now, we are working on three houses. We’re doing them one at a time because we have a lot of volunteer work. We have no overhead, none whatsoever. So we try to use 100 percent of the money towards the person in need, whatever the case may be,” Cobb says.

Cobb says he plans to continue to help as many people as possible because the opportunity is a blessing.

