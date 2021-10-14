Win Stuff
Lady Bobcats welcome new crop of talent for 2021

By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s already year No. 7 of the Missy Bilderback era in Ellisville.

In six seasons Bilderback has won 147 games to just 21 losses and sent 33 players to the next level.

The Lady Bobcats reached yet another milestone last season – the program’s first No. 1 ranking, finishing 20-1 overall.

Jones College welcomes several new faces to campus this fall but the expectations remain the same. Bilderback leans on many of the sophomores to help maintain that standard of success.

“It’s always fun to build a new team and we’ve got a pretty special group again this year we’re excited about,” Bilderback said. “We had an opportunity to play a little together last weekend out in Texas. We got a couple returners but for the most part a lot of new faces, several Division I transfers again. We’ve got a chance to have a special group.”

“We’ve got a young group but they’re going to get buckets,” said sophomore guard Jakayla Johnson. “They’re not scared, they love to compete. Having players around me that love the game and want to go play at the highest level and know how to win - it’s a big factor. So, I feel like we’re going to be really good this year.”

