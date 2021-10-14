Win Stuff
JC holds ribbon-cutting for Resource and Referral Network Center

Parents and teachers are encouraged to stop by and check out the early childhood educational...
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on the campus of Jones College in Ellisville Thursday for the official opening of the Resource and Referral Network Center.

The center is open to the public and contains a lending library with educational resources available to all members of the community.

Resources that are available to be checked out of the center include:

  • Math & math manipulatives
  • Science & STEM kits
  • Language & literacy kits
  • Theme unit boxes
  • Curriculum enhancement materials
  • Sensory & tactile materials
  • Dramatic play items
  • Puzzles
  • Puppets
  • Children’s books
  • Resources books for parenting and curriculum development

It will serve members in the following surrounding counties:

  • Clarke
  • Covington
  • Greene
  • Jasper
  • Jones
  • Smith
  • Wayne

“We offer this lending library where you can come check out items for free. We have resources for free and also have a workroom with a die-cut machine. We provide paper for you to use for free and have laminating services for free,” said R&R Network Center Director Gina Carr. “It’s just like a public library except here we have toys and you get to come play and be loud.”

This program is funded through the Mississippi Department of Human Resources, Division of Early Childhood Care and Development.

