HPD investigates domestic altercation report on West 7th Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man surrendered to officers following a domestic incident that drew a response by the Hattiesburg Police Department

On Thursday, Oct. 14, around 9:30 a.m., the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a domestic altercation in the 2300 block of West 7th Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered a woman who was involved in a domestic altercation. A man had also locked himself inside the woman’s apartment.

According to HPD, the man has surrendered to authorities without incident. The woman is also safe.

There is no immediate danger to the general public or surrounding area.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.