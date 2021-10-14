Hattiesburg water bill re-design launches November

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the month of November, Hattiesburg residents can expect a new visual design on their monthly water bills.

Water and Sewer Director, Allen Howe hopes the new design will be easier to understand and read, while also sharing more information.

“One of the major key features is the size. We’re going from a postcard size to an eight-and-a-half by 11 sheet,” explains Howe.

The new design includes an envelope for easy bill payment, access to previous consumption data, an account summary with detachable payment coupon and an option to go paperless.

“You’ll have your consumption for the previous month that you’ll be able to see when you get your bill. There’ll be a six-month payment history. We’re hoping to make that into a one-year payment history at some point. Right now we don’t. We can’t do it with our old system, but we will be able to do that soon,” says Howe.

Sample bills with an attached letter have been in mailboxes for the past two months. These are not bills to be paid, but an opportunity to see what the new bill will look like.

“You’ll have city news and notes and a block on there... We can tell the residents, we will like to say, your bills will be bigger but easier to keep up with... hopefully, the service details layout’s easier to understand. It shows consumption, how much you owe for water, sewer, garbage. It’s a lot easier to understand. I think it’s easier to read,” shares Howe.

Ways to pay will not change, although they may be upgraded in the near future. Bills can still be paid online, at the water billing office, by a drop-off box around town or by the mail.

Howe says he is excited about the re-design. He explains it was a team effort to make the information and payment process as clear as possible.

“Really just the ladies in our water office, just over there talking about how better to service our residents because some callers have questions. They don’t understand some of the things on the postcard. We’re hoping they would do that now, especially with the history and the notes we put in there from the city. We can inform about anything we need to. So we’re really excited about it,” says Howe.

The water billing office is located at 105 South Park Avenue, Hattiesburg, MS 39401.

You can reach the office at (601) 545-4634 or wtrbillofc@hattiesburgms.com.

Additional details and sample images of the new bill design can be accessed at hattiesburgms.com/waterbill.

