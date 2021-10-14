Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Hattiesburg man facing 2 additional felony charges

Byron Smith of Hattiesburg was charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled substance and...
Byron Smith of Hattiesburg was charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking of a controlled substance.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man who already had a warrant issued for his arrest found himself in the Forrest County Jail facing two extra, drug-related charges.

Byron Smith, 49, was arrested shortly after 3 p-m. Wednesday after Hattiesburg police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1000 block of North 28th Avenue.

According to the Hattiesburg police, officers seized 546 ecstasy pills and a rock of methamphetamine weighing just more than 29 grams during the arrest,

Smith, who had an active warrant through Forrest County. was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Semi-truck driver injured after being ejected during rollover in Jones Co.
16-year-old Anayla Jones of Hattiesburg left her residence on Southern Avenue around 12:30 a.m....
HPD looking for runaway juvenile
Death of Crystal Springs man gets lots of attention on social media as suicide case turns into...
Death of Crystal Springs man garners social media attention as suicide case turns into homicide investigation
Bryce'ston pages family honors his life inside of their restaurant.
Laurel family honors late son’s life inside their restaurant
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre’s company ordered to repay $828K in misspent welfare cash

Latest News

Jones College men's basketball
Newton Mealer brings fast-paced style to Jones College
Jones College men's basketball
Newton Mealer brings fast-paced style to Jones College
Jones College women's basketball
Lady Bobcats welcome new crop of talent for 2021
Jones College women's basketball
Lady Bobcats welcome new crop of talent for 2021