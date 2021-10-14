Hattiesburg man facing 2 additional felony charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man who already had a warrant issued for his arrest found himself in the Forrest County Jail facing two extra, drug-related charges.

Byron Smith, 49, was arrested shortly after 3 p-m. Wednesday after Hattiesburg police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1000 block of North 28th Avenue.

According to the Hattiesburg police, officers seized 546 ecstasy pills and a rock of methamphetamine weighing just more than 29 grams during the arrest,

Smith, who had an active warrant through Forrest County. was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

