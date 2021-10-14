Forrest Co. law enforcement arrests suspect on multiple charges

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County man was arrested on multiple counts of auto burglary.

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 45-year-old Robert Townsend in a joint investigation with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.

Townsend was charged with three counts of auto burglary in connection to burglaries that occurred on Churchill Street in September and October.

The incidents occurred on Sept. 15, Oct. 2, and Oct. 3. Two of the vehicles had windows shattered during the incidents.

He was booked into the Forrest County Detention Center.

According to FCSD, Townsend also has pending charges for failure to register as a sex offender and being found in possession of a weapon as a convicted felon. He was issued a $5,000 bond for the charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond has not been set on the other charges.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.