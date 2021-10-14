Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Forrest Co. law enforcement arrests suspect on multiple charges

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 45-year-old Robert Townsend in a joint investigation...
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 45-year-old Robert Townsend in a joint investigation with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.(Forrest County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County man was arrested on multiple counts of auto burglary.

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 45-year-old Robert Townsend in a joint investigation with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.

Townsend was charged with three counts of auto burglary in connection to burglaries that occurred on Churchill Street in September and October.

The incidents occurred on Sept. 15, Oct. 2, and Oct. 3. Two of the vehicles had windows shattered during the incidents.

He was booked into the Forrest County Detention Center.

According to FCSD, Townsend also has pending charges for failure to register as a sex offender and being found in possession of a weapon as a convicted felon. He was issued a $5,000 bond for the charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond has not been set on the other charges.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Anayla Jones of Hattiesburg left her residence on Southern Avenue around 12:30 a.m....
HPD looking for runaway juvenile
.
Semi-truck driver injured after being ejected during rollover in Jones Co.
Death of Crystal Springs man gets lots of attention on social media as suicide case turns into...
Death of Crystal Springs man garners social media attention as suicide case turns into homicide investigation
Bryce'ston pages family honors his life inside of their restaurant.
Laurel family honors late son’s life inside their restaurant
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre’s company ordered to repay $828K in misspent welfare cash

Latest News

After a further investigation by the Mississippi Department of Health, a COVID-related death...
MSDH: New COVID-19 cases dip to less than 530
On Thursday, Oct. 14, around 9:30 a.m., the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report...
HPD investigates domestic altercation report on West 7th Street
Byron Smith was charged Wednesday with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a...
Hattiesburg man facing 2 additional felony charges
Jones College men's basketball
Newton Mealer brings fast-paced style to Jones College